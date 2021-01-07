Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Trea

Investment company Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 82,824 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 125,900 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3449.48% SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 293,926 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,086 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 150,522 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 82,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 293,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 120,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 57,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 37,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 40,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3449.48%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 125,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 189.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 147,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.41.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders by 99.42%. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. still held 364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.74%. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. still held 650 shares as of 2020-12-31.