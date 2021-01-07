  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ResMed to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on January 28, 2021

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:RMD +0.96% ASX:RMD -0.37%


ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, January 28, 2021, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this webcast.



Earnings webcast details:







Location:



[url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.resmed.com[/url]







Date:



Thursday, January 28, 2021







Time:



1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST







International:



London, Thursday, January 28, 9:30 p.m. GMT



Sydney, Friday, January 29, 8:30 a.m. AEDT



Please note that ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call.



A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will be accessible from January 28 until February 11 at:





  • U.S.: +1 800.585.8367




  • International: +1 416.621.4642




  • Conference ID: 4291663




About ResMed



At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit [url="]ResMed.com[/url] and follow @ResMed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005109/en/


