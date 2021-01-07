Elastic Announces Time Change for Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its presentation time at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference has been changed to 3:10 p.m. PT/ 6:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Representing the Company will be Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer.A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at [url="]ir.elastic.co[/url].Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at [url="]elastic.co.+[/url]and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

