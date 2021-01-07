  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trustmark Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results January 26 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call January 27

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:TRMK +1.45%


Trustmark Corporation (Nasdaq:TRMK) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results in a news release on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after close of the market. Gerard R. Host, Executive Chairman, and Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer, will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at [url="]www.trustmark.com[/url]. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10151113.



Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 186 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005857/en/


