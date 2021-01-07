  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 13th

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:ORN +0.19%


Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CEO Mark Stauffer and VP of Investor Relations Francis Okoniewski, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:45 -11:15 am ET.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orion’s management, please contact your Sidoti institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at [email protected].



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, and at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_AtYumEqvQzG5zN0_gzqbVA[/url]. An archived recording of this will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at [url="]www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com[/url].



About Orion Group Holdings



Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005875/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)