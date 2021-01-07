COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results





Fourth Quarter & Year End 2020:















Results Release Date:







Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the market closes























Conference Call Date:







Friday, February 5, 2021























Time:







12:00 p.m. Eastern Time























Telephone Number: (within the U.S.)







855-463-9057























Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.)







661-378-9894























Passcode:







1548922





Replay Information

About COPT

Forward-Looking Information

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announces the release date and conference call details for fourth quarter and year end 2020 results as follows:Investors can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.copt.com%2F[/url]A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 19. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 1548922.COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 174 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.2 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005848/en/