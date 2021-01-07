AXIS Capital to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 27, 2021

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after the close of the financial markets.Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss the fourth quarter results as well as related matters.The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-879-1183 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6703 (international callers), and entering the passcode 4946495 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.axiscapital.com[/url].A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 10151074. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website.AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at [url="]www.axiscapital.com[/url].Follow AXIS Capital on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Twitter[/url].

