  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:CPT -1.27%


Camden Property Trust (NYSE:NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter 2020 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central Time.



Conference Call


Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003


International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061


Passcode: 1538225


Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Flinks%2Fcpt210205.html[/url]



Conference Call Replay


Domestic Dial-In Number: (877) 344-7529


International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0088


Passcode: 10151127


Available Through: February 19, 2021



The complete earnings release and supplemental data will be available in the Investors section of the website.



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.



For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at [url="]camdenliving.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005592/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)