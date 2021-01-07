  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and 2021 Outlook

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:SEE -0.21%


Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and 2021 outlook at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET).



Ted Doheny, President and CEO, Jim Sullivan, SVP & Chief Financial Officer and Chris Stephens, SVP & Chief Financial Officer Designate will conduct the investor conference call. The conference call will be webcast live on the Investors homepage at [url="]www.sealedair.com%2Finvestors[/url]. A replay of the webcast will also be available thereafter.



About Sealed Air



Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC ® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR ® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries. To learn more, visit [url="]www.sealedair.com[/url].



Website Information



We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005888/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)