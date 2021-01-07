  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Altabancorpâ„¢ Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:ALTA +0.54%


AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 p.m. EST) to discuss the Company’s financial performance.



The Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings release and investor presentation will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website at [url="]www.altabancorp.com[/url]. An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 



Investment professionals, who wish to ask questions regarding the Company’s financial performance, will need to register to participate in the call by January 27, 2021 by visiting [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F8092336[/url]. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.



Other interested parties may listen to the call via a live webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s website at [url="]www.altabancorp.com[/url].



About AltabancorpTM



AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets over $3.1 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at [url="]www.altabank.com[/url]. More information about AltabancorpTM is available at [url="]www.altabancorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005934/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)