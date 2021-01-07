  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Deluxe to Participate in Needham Annual Virtual Growth Conference

January 07, 2021


Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13 at 1:15 pm ET.



Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at [url="]www.deluxe.com%2Finvestor[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.



About Deluxe



Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at [url="]www.deluxe.com[/url], [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp[/url], [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe[/url], or [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxecorp[/url].

