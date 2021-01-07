  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the ICR | Westwicke Investment Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: FLXN +2.12%

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the ICR | Westwicke Investment Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
[email protected]

