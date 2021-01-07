  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Synaptics to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 4, 2021

January 07, 2021 | About: SYNA +1.35%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-833-614-1539 (conference ID: 8899476) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 11, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID: 8899476.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

For more information contact:
Jason Tsai
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

