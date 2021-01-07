  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Landec Corporation to Participate in the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: LNDC -4.17%

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation ( LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., announced today that Dr. Albert Bolles, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hall, Lifecore Biomedical’s President, will be participating in a fireside chat to discuss Lifecore Biomedical’s unique position as a specialty CDMO at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference during its Healthcare Day on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 12:15 PM ET.

The fireside chat will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast that can be accessed via webcast and will be hosted at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company's investor relations website: ir.landec.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation ( LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile, injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
[email protected]

