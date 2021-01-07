  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Extreme Networks Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Virtual Investor Day Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021





SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter, ended December 31, 2020. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.







Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)







The details for the webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, January 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)





Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/





How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.





Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194




Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406




Conference ID: 8663737




A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

The Virtual Investor Day event will be held on February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). As enterprises embrace cloud-based networking and the world is entering the 5G era, Extreme's Virtual Investor Day will give an update on our differentiated market position, long-term vision and strategy, and provide a multi-year business outlook.

Registration and access to the live webcast and presentations will be available at:
https://investor.extremenetworks.com/events-presentations

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. ([url="]EXTR[/url]) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.





Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-schedules-second-fiscal-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-and-virtual-investor-day-event-301203056.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.






