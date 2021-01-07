  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:ABCB +3.01%

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 29, 2021 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

Ameris Bancorp logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ameris Bancorp)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until February 12, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10151038. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank had 164 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina at December 31, 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameris-bancorp-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301202660.html

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp


