Stealth BioTherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will participate in pre-recorded presentations at the following virtual investor conferences in January:

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 6:00 am ET

Stern Investor Relations Corporate Access Event

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 am ET

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the events.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, such as POLG-related disorders, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

