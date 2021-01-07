  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tom Williams joins Markel as Environmental Product Line Leader

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:MKL -0.38%

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Tom Williams has joined the company as Environmental Product Line Leader. He will lead the environmental team for the Markel Specialty division.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

"The environmental product line is a critical component of our portfolio, and we are excited to welcome Tom who is widely regarded as an industry leader," said Alan Rodrigues, Executive Underwriting Officer, Casualty. "With his management experience in this field and his hands-on scientific expertise, Tom will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow this business and expand solutions for our partners."

For the past five years, Williams was the environmental practice group leader at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. His more than 20 years of experience in the environmental arena includes management roles at AIG and working as a consultant and scientist in the field. He earned his master of business administration from Emory University, a master of public administration in environmental management from the University of Kentucky, and a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Mercer University.

Williams reports to Rodrigues and is based out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tom-williams-joins-markel-as-environmental-product-line-leader-301203083.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)