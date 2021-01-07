Tom Williams joins Markel as Environmental Product Line Leader

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Tom Williams has joined the company as Environmental Product Line Leader. He will lead the environmental team for the Markel Specialty division.

"The environmental product line is a critical component of our portfolio, and we are excited to welcome Tom who is widely regarded as an industry leader," said Alan Rodrigues, Executive Underwriting Officer, Casualty. "With his management experience in this field and his hands-on scientific expertise, Tom will be instrumental in helping us continue to grow this business and expand solutions for our partners."

For the past five years, Williams was the environmental practice group leader at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. His more than 20 years of experience in the environmental arena includes management roles at AIG and working as a consultant and scientist in the field. He earned his master of business administration from Emory University, a master of public administration in environmental management from the University of Kentucky, and a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Mercer University.

Williams reports to Rodrigues and is based out of Alpharetta, Georgia.



About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

