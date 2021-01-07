  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in ICR Conference 2021 and Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALEX -2.37%

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Jan. 7, 2021

HONOLULU, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief real estate officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

  • ICR Conference 2021 scheduled for January 11–13, 2021. A&B's presentation will be on January 11, 2021 at 2:30 pm EST.
  • Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference scheduled for January 11–12, 2021.

Updated investor material for both conferences may be accessed starting January 11, 2021 on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is one of Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate companies and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, nearly 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-to-participate-in-icr-conference-2021-and-capital-one-securities-inaugural-reit-conference-301203049.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin


