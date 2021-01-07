  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Danaher To Present At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:DHR +1.42%

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on and the presentation will be archived on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of more than 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301202963.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


