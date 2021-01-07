  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alteryx Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:AYX +6.56%

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13714643. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

The company also announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time
  • The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (https://investor.alteryx.com).

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-release-and-presentations-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301202958.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)