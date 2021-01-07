Alteryx Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13714643. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

The company also announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on at The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (https://investor.alteryx.com).

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc.

