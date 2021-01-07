Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $21.6 million of Shares

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 315,000 shares of PINS on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $68.5 a share. The total sale was $21.6 million.
Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $44.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.380000 with and P/S ratio of 30.12. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $72.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $70.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.
- Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $70.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.
- CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 102,214 shares of PINS stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $67.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.
- Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.
- General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
- Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.
- Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.
