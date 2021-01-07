Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (ASO) Chairman, President and CEO Ken C Hicks Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ken C Hicks (insider trades) sold 120,729 shares of ASO on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $20.51 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has a market cap of $1.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.510000 with a P/E ratio of 12.65 and P/S ratio of 0.33. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Ken C Hicks sold 120,729 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks William S. Ennis sold 8,569 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.

EVP, Retail Operations Samuel J Johnson sold 12,740 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.

EVP, COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

SVP, General Counsel Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of ASO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $20.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

See Remarks Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of ASO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ASO, click here