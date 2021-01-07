Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Allen Myszkowski (insider trades) sold 30,625 shares of ARWR on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $72.44 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of medicine to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, and thrombosis with a genetic origin, primarily divided by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $8.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.470000 with and P/S ratio of 90.53. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 55,000 shares of ARWR stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $68.73. The price of the stock has increased by 15.63% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.44. The price of the stock has increased by 9.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Patrick O'brien sold 25,000 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.41. The price of the stock has increased by 9.75% since.

Senior Vice President James C Hamilton sold 38,750 shares of ARWR stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $72.51. The price of the stock has increased by 9.6% since.

Director William D. Waddill sold 3,750 shares of ARWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

Director Michael S Perry sold 4,000 shares of ARWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $76.09. The price of the stock has increased by 4.44% since.

Director Douglas B Given sold 4,000 shares of ARWR stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $76.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARWR, click here