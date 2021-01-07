Docusign Inc (DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sold $1.3 million of Shares

COO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott V. Olrich (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DOCU on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $224.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

DocuSign Inc has a market cap of $44.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.030000 with and P/S ratio of 33.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with DocuSign Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DOCU stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $224.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.3% since.

Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DOCU stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $245.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DOCU stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $244.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DOCU stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $225.79. The price of the stock has increased by 5.86% since.

