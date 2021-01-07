Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO George Hu Sold $4.6 million of Shares

COO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Hu (insider trades) sold 14,082 shares of TWLO on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $329.57 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $57.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $357.150000 with and P/S ratio of 32.81. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $363.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of TWLO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $335.49. The price of the stock has increased by 6.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of TWLO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $329.09. The price of the stock has increased by 8.53% since.

COO George Hu sold 14,082 shares of TWLO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $329.57. The price of the stock has increased by 8.37% since.

COO George Hu sold 15,725 shares of TWLO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $341.52. The price of the stock has increased by 4.58% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,321 shares of TWLO stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $343.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.96% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $349.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here