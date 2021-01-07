Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $20 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 131,391 shares of BAND on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $152.41 a share. The total sale was $20 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $3.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.480000 with and P/S ratio of 12.49. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 131,391 shares of BAND stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $152.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $157.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.1% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 86,789 shares of BAND stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $157.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of BAND stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $162.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.53% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 82,909 shares of BAND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $178.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,460 shares of BAND stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $156.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John C. Murdock sold 120 shares of BAND stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $149.77. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Sr. Vp Finance, Controller Gabriela Gonzalez sold 1,822 shares of BAND stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $158.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.

Chief Information Officer Kade Ross sold 500 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $158.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.

Chief People Officer Rebecca Bottorff sold 855 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $154.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.92% since.

General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of BAND stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $157.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BAND, click here