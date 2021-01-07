  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Colfax Corp (CFX) President & CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sold $840,127 of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: CFX +1%

President & CEO of Colfax Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew L. Trerotola (insider trades) sold 22,039 shares of CFX on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $38.12 a share. The total sale was $840,127.

Colfax Corp is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication services to customers around the world. It also produces equipment and fillers for welding and cutting applications. Colfax Corp has a market cap of $4.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.590000 with and P/S ratio of 1.81. Colfax Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Colfax Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of CFX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $38.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Christopher M Hix sold 4,483 shares of CFX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $37.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • ESAB President and EVP, Colfax Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of CFX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $37.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CFX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)