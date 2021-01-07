Colfax Corp (CFX) President & CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sold $840,127 of Shares

President & CEO of Colfax Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew L. Trerotola (insider trades) sold 22,039 shares of CFX on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $38.12 a share. The total sale was $840,127.

Colfax Corp is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication services to customers around the world. It also produces equipment and fillers for welding and cutting applications. Colfax Corp has a market cap of $4.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.590000 with and P/S ratio of 1.81. Colfax Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Colfax Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of CFX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $38.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Christopher M Hix sold 4,483 shares of CFX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $37.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

ESAB President and EVP, Colfax Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of CFX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $37.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

