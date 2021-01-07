Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $2.2 million of Shares

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 27,600 shares of NARI on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $79.63 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.070000 with and P/S ratio of 29.08. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of NARI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $84.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of NARI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $79.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 304,836 shares of NARI stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $80.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.

10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 695,164 shares of NARI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 8.98% since.

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of NARI stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $74. The price of the stock has increased by 9.55% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of NARI stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $70.85. The price of the stock has increased by 14.42% since.

