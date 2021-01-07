CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is providing this biweekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Further to its press releases dated October 19, 2020, October 29, 2020, November 12, 2020, November 26, 2020, December 10, 2020 and December 24, 2020, the Company has not yet filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (the "Annual Filings"), which were required to be filed on October 28, 2020. The British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") accepted the Company's request for, and the BCSC granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Company's chief executive officer and acting chief financial officer on October 29, 2020 in respect of the Annual Filings. The MCTO initially extended the filing deadline for the Annual Filings to December 28, 2020; however, as a result of continued complications caused by COVID-19, the Company announced on December 24, 2020 that the BCSC accepted the Company's request for, and the BCSC granted, an extension to the filing deadline for the Annual Filings to January 8, 2021 (the "MCTO Deadline").

Further to the Company's press releases dated November 12, 2020, November 26, 2020, December 10, 2020 and December 24, 2020, the Company has not yet filed its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications (the "Q1 Filings") by the deadline set forth in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company believes that it will not be in a position to file the Annual Filings and the Q1 Filings within the MCTO Deadline and as a result, the Company anticipates that the BCSC will revoke the MCTO and issue a general "failure to file" cease trade order (the "CTO") once the MCTO Deadline has lapsed. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings and the Q1 Filings on or before January 15, 2021. If issued, it is anticipated that the CTO will remain in place until such time as the Company files the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings and a full revocation of the CTO has taken effect.

Pursuant to the requirements of section 10 of National Policy 12-203 (the "Alternative Information Guidelines"), the Company reports the following:

there have been no material changes to the information contained in the press release announcing the application for the MCTO on October 19, 2020 that have not been disclosed by the Company through press releases filed on SEDAR; there has not been any failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines; there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the failure of the Company to file the Annual Filings and the Q1 Filings; and there is no other material information about the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out herein.

