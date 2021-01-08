UMC Reports Sales for December 2020





Period







2020







2019







Y/Y Change







Y/Y (%)







December







15,287,969







13,370,032







+1,917,937







+14.35%







Jan.-Dec.







176,820,914







148,201,641







+28,619,273







+19.31%





United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2020.(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.(**) All figures are consolidatedAdditional information about UMC is available on the web at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005954/en/