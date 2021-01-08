  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Skanska renovates Pennsylvania Station Long Island Rail Road Concourse in New York, USA, for USD 392M, about SEK 3.2 billion

January 08, 2021 | About: FRA:SKNB +2.56% OTCPK:SKBSY +0% OTCPK:SKSBF -8.93% STU:SKNB +2.53%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Penn District Station Developer LLC to renovate Pennsylvania Station's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) concourse in New York, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 392M, about SEK 3.2 billion, and will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The contract includes the design and construction of the widening of the LIRR 33rd Street train hall corridor, including raised ceiling heights, upgraded lighting and wayfinding, digital information screens, and mechanical and electrical work along with new architectural finishes and station enhancements. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the contract includes upgraded access from the concourse level to the platforms below, including the installation of a new elevator.

Construction is ongoing and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

