Packer & Co Ltd Buys Hess Corp

January 08, 2021 | About: HES +0%

Investment company Packer & Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Hess Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Packer & Co Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Packer & Co Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: HES,

For the details of Packer & Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/packer+%26+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Packer & Co Ltd
  1. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 8,220,200 shares, 49.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Hess Corp (HES) - 1,357,727 shares, 23.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.47%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 456,195 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 574,490 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio.
Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Packer & Co Ltd added to a holding in Hess Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,357,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.



