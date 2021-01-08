West Oak Capital, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Ameresco Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, Bank of America Corp

Westlake Village, CA, based Investment company West Oak Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Ameresco Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, Bank of America Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Oak Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, West Oak Capital, LLC owns 312 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMRC, VBK, JKK, MYRG, CLNE, SBE, LHX, STRL, TDOC, VIA, SIVB, FITB, FIVG, CFG, PANW, DG, DE, URI, MU, JCI, MCHP, OSS, 6CQ, RGR, AOUT, BIV, SWN, SWBI,

SCHO, JPST, GNRC, CRM, IVE, JPM, AMZN, AXP, AMGN, STZ, VIG, SCHF, VZ, ORCL, NTRS, JNJ, CAT, PEP, ABBV, BIT, CL, ELAN, CARR, SYY, COST, PG, PFE, LMT, APD, GIS, IBM, ARKW, IVV, ADI, AMD, GS, NVS, EMN, TMO, PCN, TSM, MRNA, GE, LPTH, SCHD, FDX, CHD, DOG, SPCE, DMTK, SUM, BABA, WBA, NCLH, EBAY, KO, GTBIF, Reduced Positions: SCHX, APTV, XOM, AAPL, NSC, NVDA, CSCO, BA, RTX, CVX, MSFT, DHR, VCSH, INTC, BR, RDS.A, ADP, SCHW, BAC, GLW, QCOM, AEP, SPLV, RSP, FB, AMAT, V, MA, WMT, BDX, CVS, MS, MCD, ADBE, TT, ILMN, GILD, NKE, COP, MDLZ, SCHH, ABC, HON,

For the details of West Oak Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+oak+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Jefferies Group, Inc. (JEF) - 881,012 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 298,474 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,110 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 56,476 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 58,101 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $318.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.42 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $60.36, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1775.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 74,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 298,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 2155.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $254.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 3970.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $217.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $29.35.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.08.

West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 24,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $155.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.47%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 2,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 33.47%. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 33.95%. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

West Oak Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 27.95%. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. West Oak Capital, LLC still held 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.