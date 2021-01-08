  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

QIAGEN Announces Appointment of New Supervisory Board Member

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:QGEN +0%


QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that Dr. Toralf Haag has been appointed a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He will also become a member of the Audit Committee.



Dr. Haag was chosen as part of an expansion process launched by the Supervisory Board to further complement and enhance the Board’s already extensive experience in Life Sciences and diagnostics. The addition of Dr. Haag brings the number of current Supervisory Board members to seven.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Toralf Haag to our Supervisory Board. This appointment further deepens our expertise and experience in the Life Sciences and diagnostics,” said Lawrence Rosen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “This appointment of Dr. Haag is also one of the actions to come out of a review process we initiated during 2020. The Supervisory Board reaffirms its commitment to the highest level of excellence in corporate governance and working effectively with the management team to create value for QIAGEN’s stakeholders, including its shareholders.”



Dr. Haag has served since October 2018 as Chairman of the Corporate Board of Management of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA in Germany, a global technology company with more than EUR 4 billion in annual sales and over 19,000 employees. Before joining Voith in October 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, he served for more than 11 years as CFO and Member of the Executive Committee of Lonza Group AG since August 2005. Dr. Haag began his career in 1994 as the personal assistant to the CEO of Thyssen Handelsunion AG after earning a degree in Business Administration from the University of Augsburg and a Ph.D. at the University of Kiel.



Please find the full press release [url="]here[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005248/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)