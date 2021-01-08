Labcorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, and then will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the [url="]Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website[/url].Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-898-8036 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-720-634-2811 internationally, using the conference ID 7378794. In addition, a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the [url="]Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website[/url].An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2021, until 11:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, using the conference ID 7378794. The webcast of the conference call will be archived and accessible through Jan. 28, 2022, on the [url="]Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website[/url].Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $11.5 billion in FY2019. Learn more about us at [url="]www.Labcorp.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter [url="]%40Labcorp[/url].





