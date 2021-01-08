  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

January 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:LIN +0% FRA:LIN +0.18%

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference callUS Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 7237505
Live webcast (listen-only)https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replayAvailable on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday,
February 5, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replayAvailable on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday, February 5, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 7237505

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, February 5, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623583/Linde-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Earnings-and-Conference-Call-Schedule

img.ashx?id=623583

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)