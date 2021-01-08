  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:AUPH +0% TSX:AUP +0.78%


Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner:





  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference. On-demand fireside chat available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST;




  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Hosts a Panel Discussion on Clinical Trials with Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia, during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST; and




  • J.P Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat to be hosted on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST.




In order to listen to the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at [url="]www.auriniapharma.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on Aurinia’s website.



ABOUT AURINIA



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005055/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)