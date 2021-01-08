New Relic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), a leader in observability, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com[/url].New Relic will host a conference call to answer questions at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5730 from the United States or (412) 542-4120 internationally with conference ID 10151250. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic’s company website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com[/url].Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 11, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 10151250.The world’s best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at [url="]newrelic.com[/url].New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.Social Media Links: [url="]Facebook[/url] | [url="]Twitter[/url] | [url="]YouTube[/url] | [url="]LinkedIn[/url]

