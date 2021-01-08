Khiron CEO to Participate at ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, will participate live at the ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held on January 12-14, 2021 .

Mr. Torres is scheduled to participate in a panel on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:40pm ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: International cannabis panel 3:40pm ET

To attend the event visit: https://bit.ly/2XmxMn2

Recent Khiron Highlights

First company in Colombia to export THC products with shipments to Peru

Appoints former Colombia Minister of Finance Juan Carlos Echeverry as an independent member of its Board of Directors

Opens new, small-format clinic in Medellin, Colombia's 2 nd largest city, extending Company's LatAm clinic network

Doctor Zerenia TM telehealth platform attracts 25% of patients from outside of Bogota, expanding national reach

telehealth platform attracts 25% of patients from outside of Bogota, expanding national reach Colombian government extends medical health insurance coverage to THC and CBD medical cannabis products

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

