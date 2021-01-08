Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Participation at 2021 ICR Conference on January 11, 2021

GUADALAJARA and JALISCO, Mexico, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Luis Campos, Executive Chairman, and Andres Campos, Chief Executive Officer, will host the presentation. The presentation will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://ri.betterware.com.mx/financiera/presentaciones.

AboutBetterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico, whose CAGR 2003-2019 was 20%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterware-de-mexico-sab-de-cv-announces-participation-at-2021-icr-conference-on-january-11-2021-301203206.html

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.