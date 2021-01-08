The Shyft Group Completes Million-Dollar Donation In Support Of Community Wellness Initiatives

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, has donated $125,000 to the Eaton Community Health Collaborative in support of the greater Charlotte, Michigan, community, where the company got its start and continues to operate. The donation, made on behalf of The Shyft Group Foundation, completes a $1 million declaration of support that spans a decade. Beneficiaries for the full pledge have included Sparrow Eaton Hospital's AL!VE wellness center, under previous ownership, and now the Eaton Community Health Collaborative.

"This past year has been difficult for many, and now more than ever it is important that we support initiatives that promote community health and wellbeing," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Shyft Group. "Our partnership with first Hayes Green Beach in support of AL!VE, and now with the Eaton Community Health Collaborative, will be impactful for many. We take great honor in fulfilling a pledge that has held great meaning for our employees, partners, and neighbors in mid-Michigan."

The Shyft Group Foundation represents the charitable arm of The Shyft Group. The foundation was initially created to positively impact the area surrounding the company's Charlotte, Michigan, campus, in support of health, wellness, and educational efforts.

This past June, the company divested its signature fire truck manufacturing business to rebrand as The Shyft Group, a next generation mobility company focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Shyft now produces walk-in van and truck bodies used in e-commerce, last mile and grocery delivery. It also provides upfits for infrastructure utility vehicles and is a leading provider of luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

