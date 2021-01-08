VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PR Newswire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended January 2, 2021, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after the close of market.
The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with NAS:VIAV. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:VIAV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:VIAV
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:VIAV
To participate via telephone:
Toll-Free: 833-968-1971
International: 647-689-6643
Conference ID: 5932749
Replay of the call:
Dial-In: 416-621-4642
Toll-Free: 800-585-8367
Conference ID: 5932749
Start date: February 2, 2021 4:30pm PDT
End date: February 9, 2021 8:59pm PDT
About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; [email protected]
Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301203072.html
SOURCE VIAVI Financials