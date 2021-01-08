4Cable TV International, Inc. Announces Certain Incoming Financials Filings are Imminent

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") is excited to announce that it is estimating the filing of its financial statement and disclosures in the coming weeks. Working diligently with the accounting department, the company strives to provide true transparency to shareholders.

In just a few weeks since taking office, our CEO has taken to completion the acquisition of a couple of revenue generating companies and announced the acquisition of a third revenue generating entity. Having closed 2020 with new management, new business plan, and these acquisitions, the company expects 2021 to provide its shareholders substantial growth in an industry that is still in its infancies. With a unified White House and Congress for the first time since 2008, The Safe Banking Act will get new life in the incoming session. Although slim, it may even have a chance to pass before the change in government as it is tied to the Covid Stimulus package. The MORE Act, which would fully remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, has been the preferred legalization proposal of the Democratic House leadership. With the lead Senate sponsor being the incoming Vice President of The United States which now holds the deciding vote in the Senate, the Democratic leadership has promised that it will be voted on, and it is expected to pass. This would make the MORE Act, the widest ranging cannabis reform act of the coming years. Removal of Cannabis from the controlled Substances Act only furthers the missions and objectives of the future of 4Cable TV International, Inc. whose goal is to find cures for diseases like Cancer, pain, and many others. "When we are allowed to research Cannabis like they do in other countries, i.e. Israel, we will find cures to diseases that will give people an opportunity to heal naturally," says Michael Feldenkrais, our CEO. As we generate revenues through sales, mergers, acquisitions, and production with the opportunity to grow during a better legal environment, the company stands a chance to make great headways in the near to long term future.

