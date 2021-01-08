FICO Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Greater Philadelphia Area Consumers

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education online event for greater Philadelphia area residents, including Berks and Montgomery counties, on January 12 to provide consumers with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who represents Pennsylvania's fourth district, will join as a special guest to discuss the importance of financial education for the community.

"More than ever, consumers are concerned about their credit and financial health. FICO's Score A Better Future event is a valuable educational opportunity that not only provides information about the credit landscape, but empowers people to take more control over their financial future. I looking forward to participating in this virtual event with FICO and all the great non-profit partners who are dedicated to helping consumers in the community," said Congresswoman Dean.

FICO's "Score A Better Future" program focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals in the new year.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties

and Counties Women's Way

Girls, Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

& Norris Square Community Alliance

100 Black Men Philadelphia Chapter

University City District - West Philadelphia Skills Initiative

YWCA Tri-County Area

Greater Reading Chamber Alliance

Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Berks County Community Foundation

Literacy Council of Reading - Berks

- Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks , Inc.

, Inc. Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 12:00-1:15 pm EST

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

