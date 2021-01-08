CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announces that Dr. Wei-Wu He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting at the H.C.Wainwright Bioconnect Conference. Details for the virtual conferences are as follows.

H.C.Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

Date: Monday, January 11th

Time: 6:00 AM (ET)

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors Relations" section of CASI's website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

