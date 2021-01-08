  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:CASI +0%

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announces that Dr. Wei-Wu He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting at the H.C.Wainwright Bioconnect Conference. Details for the virtual conferences are as follows.

CASI Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewsFoto/CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

H.C.Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
Date: Monday, January 11th
Time: 6:00 AM (ET)

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors Relations" section of CASI's website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

240.864.2643

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Solebury Trout

Jennifer Porcelli

646.378.2962

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-conference-301203238.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)