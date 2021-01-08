  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Accuray to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2021

January 08, 2021 | About: NAS:ARAY +0%

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 270-2148 (USA) or (412) 902-6510 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 (USA), or (412) 317-0088 (International), Conference ID: 10151157.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts


Joe Diaz

Beth Kaplan

Investor Relations, Accuray

Public Relations Director, Accuray

(602) 717-7804

(408) 789-4426

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-january-27-2021-301203152.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


