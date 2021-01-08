Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ) President and CEO David L. Lucchino Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L. Lucchino (insider trades) sold 27,586 shares of FREQ on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $38.57 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.570000 with and P/S ratio of 36.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of FREQ stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $38.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.19% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of FREQ stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $33.21. The price of the stock has increased by 10.12% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of FREQ stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $42.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.24% since.

President and CEO David L. Lucchino sold 40,542 shares of FREQ stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $37.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joel S Marcus sold 49,700 shares of FREQ stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $34.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of FREQ stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $40.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.99% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Christopher R. Loose sold 24,000 shares of FREQ stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $37.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.

