Si-bone Inc (SIBN) Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 08, 2021 | About: SIBN +0%

Chairman, President & CEO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Dunn (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SIBN on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $28.84 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

SI-BONE Inc has a market cap of $938.464 million; its shares were traded at around $29.000000 with and P/S ratio of 11.11.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $28.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer Anthony J Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SIBN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $29.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SIBN, click here

.

