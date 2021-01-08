5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Jan. 8, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

BorgWarner

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) were trading around $40.17 on Friday.

The auto parts supplier has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 9.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.35%. The return on equity (ROE) of 7.78% and return on assets (ROA) of 3.57% are outperforming 71% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 4.08% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.77% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76%.

LKQ

On Friday, LKQ Corp. (LKQ) was trading around $37.10 per share.

With a market cap of $11.29 billion, the company, which distributes non-OEM automotive parts, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 6% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.08%. The ROE of 11.82% and ROA of 4.84% are outperforming 77% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 7.08% of outstanding shares, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Charles de Vaulx (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Robert Half International

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) were trading around $64.12 per share on Friday.

With a market cap of $7.31 billion, the global staffing firm has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 13.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 8.76%. The ROE of 28.3% and ROA of 13.69% are outperforming 93% of companies in the business services industry.

With 1.08% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.33% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) was trading around $106.91 per share on Friday.

The U.S. company, which operates in the home furnishings industry, has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 9.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 12.03%. The ROE of 42.54% and ROA of 12.66% are outperforming 94% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

With 0.10% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Service Corp International

On Friday, Service Corp International (SCI) was trading around $50.36 per share.

With a market cap of $8.70 billion, the company, which provides funeral and cemetery services and products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 30.30% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 12 %. The return on equity of 47.42% and return on assets of 12.54% are outperforming 94% of companies in the cyclical retail industry.

With 0.25% of outstanding shares, Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: